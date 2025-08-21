Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, hatred, or revenge. Some of you may have to spend money on land-related matters today. An evening outing with friends will refresh your mood and do you good. In love, avoid being forceful—patience will work better. Work life looks bright, and you will feel valued and appreciated. Favourable planetary positions will bring you several reasons to stay cheerful. However, you may feel your spouse prioritises their family over yours during times of need, which could cause disappointment. Remedy: Regular intake of honey will add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.