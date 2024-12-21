Taurus: You will feel highly energetic today and may have a strong urge to be generous with your spending on others. Your family members will support your opinions, and romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated. You may find joy in spending the day in a peaceful place, away from relatives. This could turn out to be the most beautiful day of your married life, filled with the pure bliss of love. Engaging in gardening might bring you relaxation while contributing positively to the environment. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion extensively in your daily worship and rituals to attract prosperity and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.