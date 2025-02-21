Taurus: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you plenty of time to relax today. While expenses may increase, a rise in income will balance things out. Use your free time to support and spend quality moments with your family. Love is in the air, and your heart will beat in sync with your partner’s. You may prefer solitude over socializing today, choosing to spend your time tidying up your home. Your married life will be filled with joy—plan a special evening for your spouse. Let go of worries and embrace your creative side. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, show respect and appreciation for your wife.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.