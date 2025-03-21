Taurus: Your lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. However, seeking advice from your father could benefit you in your professional life. This is a favourable time for those considering a matrimonial alliance. You will realize today that your partner truly loves you unconditionally. Despite your efforts to carve out some personal time, your busy schedule may not allow it. However, you will deeply feel the connection with your soulmate, reaffirming that your spouse is the one meant for you. Additionally, you might reunite with an old friend and reminisce about cherished memories from the past. Remedy: Drinking water from a silver vessel can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.