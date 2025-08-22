Taurus: Meeting an old friend will lift your spirits today. Married couples may face heavy expenses on their children’s education. Family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid imposing your wishes on them. Instead, adjust your approach to take the lead positively. Romantic opportunities may arise but won’t last long. Free time could slip away in unnecessary arguments, leaving you upset. On the brighter side, a heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you how deeply you love each other. Though you may feel lazy in the first half of the day, stepping out with determination can make the day productive. Remedy: To strengthen positive feelings within the family, offer milk, sugar crystals (mishri), and a white rose at any sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.