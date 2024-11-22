Taurus: Don’t let a challenging situation upset you. Just as salt adds flavour to food, occasional unhappiness helps you appreciate the value of joy. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Long-overdue payments or dues are likely to be recovered today. If needed, your friends will be there to support you. Be mindful of your behaviour while spending time with your partner. Though you’ll recognize the importance of prioritizing your family, you might struggle to do so. Expect a romantic day with your loved one, though minor health concerns could cause some discomfort. Someone close to you may leave you feeling disappointed today. Remedy: Serve and assist visually challenged individuals to bring positivity and magic into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.