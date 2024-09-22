Taurus: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financial improvements are on the way. At home, your children might present an issue that seems exaggerated—be sure to check the facts before reacting. Your deep and unconditional love has a special, creative power. Work will get busier as competition intensifies, so it's important to stay on schedule. Remember, someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Your spouse will go out of their way to do something special for you today. Remedy: Avoid consuming tamasic items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to foster greater happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.