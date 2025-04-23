Taurus: Today, your charm will have a pleasant effect on others, like a sweet fragrance. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to return it now—delaying it might lead to legal trouble. It’s a good day to handle household matters and complete any pending chores. Your love life may improve as you build a deeper connection with your partner. Don’t just keep making plans—start putting them into action. You might try to relax by reading a book, but family interruptions could distract you. Your spouse will make special efforts to make you feel happy today. Remedy: Show respect to scholars, wise people, and those known for fairness to help improve your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.