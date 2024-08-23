Taurus: Engaging in self-improvement projects will bring multiple benefits—you'll feel more confident and better about yourself. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source, and you might receive unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. However, don't expect any romance today. You will challenge your mind—some may enjoy playing chess or solving crosswords, while others might focus on writing stories, poetry, or planning for the future. Be prepared, as your spouse may show a less pleasant side today. You might also spend considerable time on grooming activities like getting a new hairdo or visiting a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: To enhance your love life, show affection, and love, and give gifts to girls under 10 years of age.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM