Taurus: Pay a little extra attention to your health today. Financially, new sources of income may open up through people in your circle. You’ll find many wanting to connect with you, and you’ll be glad to respond with warmth. A picnic or outing with your beloved can help you relive cherished memories. If you live away from home for studies or work, make use of your free time by talking to your family—such conversations may even stir deep emotions. Today, you’ll discover that true love in marriage goes far beyond physical attraction. On the flip side, spending time with people whose company you don’t enjoy could leave you irritated, so choose your companions wisely. Remedy: Distribute packets of milk to the poor for lasting contentment.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.