Taurus: A relaxed evening with your spouse, whether at the movies or over dinner, will lift your mood. You’re likely to have a good amount of money today, which will bring peace of mind. However, a quarrel with a neighbour could upset you. Try to stay calm, as reacting in anger will only make things worse. Sometimes, silence and non-cooperation are the best ways to avoid conflict. Focus on maintaining friendly relations. You might feel incomplete without your partner, but today you’ll get a chance to spend quality time together and express your feelings. Be cautious, though—some neighbours may spread misleading personal information about your married life among friends or family. Your straightforward nature is your strength, so keep embracing simplicity. It’s a key to a better life. Remedy: To keep love and harmony alive in your relationship, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.