Taurus: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from family, will lead to the results you desire. However, continue working hard to maintain this positive momentum. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you previously lent may be repaid promptly. Avoid dismissing your partner’s opinions, as it could test their patience. Be cautious—your romantic partner may use flattery to express their emotional dependence on you. You will take on responsibilities and make promises to those who rely on you. Today, your marriage will feel especially fulfilling and reach a peak of happiness. Spending time with your children will once again remind you of how quickly time slips away in their company. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Consume it after moonrise, under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.