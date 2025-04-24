Taurus: Watch your eating habits and consider joining a fitness club to stay healthy. Someone with big ideas may approach you—make sure to check their background before investing in anything. Be cautious when sharing personal secrets with your spouse, as there’s a chance they might unintentionally reveal them to others. You may feel a lack of affection or emotional connection today. Support from senior colleagues and family members will be encouraging. Try to network and connect with influential people—it could open up new opportunities. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but you both will handle the situation well. Remedy: Chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.