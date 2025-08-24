Taurus: Excessive worry and stress may harm your health, so try to stay calm and avoid confusion to keep your mind clear. Those looking to sell land could find a good buyer today and make a decent profit. Take a noble risk for the sake of your family—don’t hesitate, as missed chances may not return. Meeting your true love will make you realize that nothing else really matters. At work, you can achieve success if you present your ideas with confidence and enthusiasm. Try to finish your tasks on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. Married life will feel full of love and warmth today. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health improvements.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.