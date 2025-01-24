Taurus: Avoid interfering in your wife’s matters, as it might lead to unnecessary arguments. Focus on your own tasks instead. Too much interference can create unhealthy dependency. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring financial gains and prosperity. This is a favorable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, there is a possibility of someone trying to create misunderstandings in your love life today. It’s an excellent day for attending social and religious events. After a challenging phase in your married life, the day offers some relief. You might spend time visiting malls or shopping complexes with your family, but be mindful as it could lead to higher expenses. Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to maintain good physical and mental health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.