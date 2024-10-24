Taurus: Your polite behavior will be appreciated, and many will compliment you for it. If you have extra money, consider investing in real estate. Family members may be quite demanding today, but you’ll continue to show love despite any negativity from your partner. All the hard work you've been putting in at work will finally pay off. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself and may engage in something creative during your free moments. However, some of your spouse’s relatives could disrupt the peace in your married life. Remedy: To boost happiness and unity in your family, take a square piece of copper, apply saffron, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated place at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.