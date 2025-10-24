TAURUS

Your sense of humor proves therapeutic during health challenges. Unexpected monetary gains enhance your day. Family members appreciate your presence and support. Communication barriers dissolve when both partners express themselves openly and honestly. Prioritize shared responsibilities with loved ones. Reading inspirational biographies strengthens your mindset and goals. Remedy: Wear bronze or brass accessories to strengthen physical health.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.