Taurus: Get involved in donation or charity work today—it will help bring you mental peace. If you've been facing financial troubles for a long time, there are chances of unexpected money coming your way today, which could solve many of your problems quickly. If you’re feeling emotionally low, your elders might offer comforting support. You may realise today that love is as pure and spiritual as worship, deep and meaningful. Some of you might travel a long distance—it could be tiring, but the outcome will be worth it. Be careful of people who may try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid listening to outside advice on personal matters. Overall, it’s a positive day. Your partner will be cheerful and enjoy your company, even laughing at your jokes. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to the needy to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.