Taurus: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's advisable to repay it today to avoid potential legal action. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, guided by love and a positive vision rather than greed. Be on your best behaviour, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. You might receive compliments at work, but be mindful of your words, as you could unintentionally hurt your family’s feelings. If this happens, you may spend the day trying to make amends. Additionally, your spouse might feel hurt upon discovering a secret from your past today. Remedy: To ensure a happy and contented love life, consider gifting your partner blue or hued flowers, such as orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM