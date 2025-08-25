Taurus: Today, you are surrounded by a magical aura of hope. Fresh and brilliant ideas may come to you, leading to financial gains. However, be cautious—don’t let your children misuse your generosity. Express your love in simple ways, like placing flowers at your window. You may invest more in technology to enhance and speed up your work. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to spend excessive time on TV or mobile phones, which could result in wasted hours. Married life brings joy today, as you and your spouse relive cherished romantic memories. Remedy: For peace and happiness in the family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.