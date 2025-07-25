Taurus: Your health remains in excellent shape today. Long-awaited wishes are likely to come true, as blessings and good fortune align with the fruits of your past efforts. Without much effort, you may find yourself naturally drawing the attention and admiration of others. A heartfelt realization awaits—you’ll truly feel the depth and sincerity of your partner’s love. Travel or learning experiences could broaden your perspective and add richness to your day. With your spouse, expect moments of deep romance—perhaps the most memorable yet. Avoid stress and make time to rest and recharge. Remedy: For financial prosperity, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.