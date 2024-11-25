Taurus: You will feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm today, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity. Consider making investments with a long-term vision for better returns. A visit to a religious site or a relative is likely on your agenda. Some may experience a new romance that brightens their mood and brings joy. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making the day highly productive. Communication will be your key strength today. Expect to spend an incredibly memorable day with your spouse. Remedy: Donate milk packets to economically disadvantaged women to maintain ongoing prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.