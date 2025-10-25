Taurus

If you have heart concerns, today is a good day to quit coffee to reduce strain. Improved financial status will allow you to settle old bills. Multiple demands may leave you feeling stretched, so don’t overcommit. Avoid any harsh words with your partner. Small changes in your appearance may boost your confidence. Your spouse’s expectations could cause stress—be patient. Job seekers should intensify their efforts, as results may require persistence. Remedy: Bundle 5 iron nails and lime in black-white cloth and immerse in a river for a stronger love life.

Lucky Colour: Pale Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.