Taurus: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources today. Friends will lift your spirits by planning an exciting evening for you. However, your lover may struggle to express their feelings, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Still, you'll have the chance to spend meaningful time together and share your emotions openly. In your married life, you might feel a sense of discomfort or suffocation today — a heartfelt conversation can help ease this. Expressing what’s on your mind will not only clear misunderstandings but also deepen your bond. Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water under the Sun, and later mix this energized water with your bath to promote a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.