Taurus: Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally strong. Be cautious about getting involved in questionable financial deals. While it's generally a good day, someone you trust may disappoint you. You might experience a unique kind of romance today. Expect a day filled with high performance and attention. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day unforgettable. This day feels like the springtime of your life, filled with romance between you and your partner. Remedy: Provide water for thirsty birds to improve your well-being.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Lucky Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM