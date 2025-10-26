Taurus:

Dreams may come true, but contain your excitement for overall harmony. Financial disputes might arise with your spouse but can be resolved with patience. Your presence easily draws in others today. Cherish the memory of friends. Ensure all pending tasks are complete before your superiors notice. You’ll come to appreciate just how much your life partner means to you. Remedy: Offer green Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to enhance your career growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.