Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga can offer both spiritual and physical benefits. Today, you might receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your family will be there to help meet your needs. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon as your love life deepens into a lifelong bond. After days of challenges at work, today will feel much smoother and more fulfilling. Expect a joyful, laughter-filled day where things go your way. Your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to increase family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.