Taurus: You may engage in a sporting activity today that will help boost your fitness. Be cautious while dealing with commitments and financial matters. Your high energy and enthusiasm are likely to bring positive results and ease tensions at home. Love is in the air, and you will experience moments of bliss. A surprise visit from a distant relative could take up much of your time. Married life will take a delightful turn, bringing happiness. At work, you may find yourself offering support to a colleague if their health takes a sudden dip. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, clean your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.