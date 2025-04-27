Taurus: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will ease your stress and bring you much-needed relief. You are truly blessed to have such wonderful people around you. You have a keen sense of understanding what others expect from you, but be mindful not to overspend today. Focusing on the needs of your family should take priority. Your beloved will be in a loving and romantic mood, adding warmth to your day. Make an effort to connect with experienced individuals and absorb their wisdom. Although you may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, it might not go as planned. Today, your life partner will seem more amazing and supportive than ever before. Remedy: For family bliss and peace, consider donating barley equal to your body weight at a goshala (cow shelter).

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.