Taurus: Adopt a positive mindset to overcome fear, otherwise you may end up feeling helpless against it. Though you often overlook the value of money, today you may realize its importance when you find yourself short of funds. An award function for your child will fill you with pride and joy, as they live up to your expectations. Your love life looks especially delightful today—cherish the moments together. Fresh ideas will prove fruitful, and listening to others’ advice could bring you benefits. Your day will be even more special as your spouse has planned a pleasant surprise for you. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva to gain good health and peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.