Taurus: Today's entertainment should involve sports activities and outdoor events. Businesspeople dealing with overseas ventures are likely to see financial gains today. While family members will be supportive, they may also have high expectations of you. Love is in the air, and escaping Cupid’s arrow seems unlikely. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices will bring positive results. Those who have been occupied with work in recent days will finally get some much-needed personal time. A delightful outing with your life partner is on the cards, making for a memorable day. Remedy: Enhancing family happiness can be achieved by distributing food items to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.