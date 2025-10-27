Taurus

Engage in relaxing activities to ease the day’s stresses. You might spend more than usual on loved ones. Consult family members before altering your home environment. An exciting romantic connection could arise. Your work life is in a positive phase. Travel may not yield immediate results but is beneficial long-term. Spouse brings you immense happiness. Remedy: Donate black-white sesame and seven grains at a holy place for a strong financial position.​

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.