Taurus: Don't pressure or compel others to do things for you. Instead, consider their needs and interests, which will bring you immense happiness. Financial improvements are on the horizon, and you may receive unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. Be on your best behaviour today, as it won’t take much to upset your partner. With some free time, you can focus on meditation, helping you stay calm and mentally at peace. However, your spouse may share some critical feedback about your relationship today. Use this day to teach younger ones the importance of water in life. Tip: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.