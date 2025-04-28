Taurus: Listen carefully to everyone today — you might find a solution to your problems. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today, or you could face legal trouble. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Be cautious in your personal relationships, as differences of opinion could cause a rift. At work, your confidence will leave a strong impression, helping you persuade others and gain their support. It’s better to stay away from crowds today and focus on yourself. Giving yourself enough time and space will be more rewarding than dealing with others' issues. Meanwhile, your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans or projects — stay calm and patient. Remedy: Wear green shoes to bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.