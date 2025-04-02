Taurus: Quit smoking to maintain good health. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how reckless spending can impact your future. Avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it may push you over budget. A heartfelt message from your partner will lift your spirits. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might gain a valuable insight. You'll have free time today to socialize and indulge in your favorite activities. Your spouse is truly a blessing—observe and cherish their presence today. Remedy: Worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.