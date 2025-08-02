Taurus: Don’t take life for granted—recognize that valuing and nurturing it is one of the truest commitments you can make. Financially, this is a favorable time for you—consider investing in conservative options for steady gains. You’ll enjoy meaningful time with family and friends today, strengthening your emotional bonds. A delightful and perhaps unexpected side of your partner may emerge, deepening your connection. Remember, time is a valuable asset. Use it wisely to move closer to your goals. Still, it’s equally important to be flexible and prioritize quality time with loved ones—balance is key. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing warmth and appreciation to your heart. A heartfelt, friendly conversation with your father is also on the cards—it will lift his spirits and yours. Remedy: To promote good health and positivity, keep the central area of your home clean and clutter-free.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.