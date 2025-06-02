Taurus: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind today. To handle the stress, try reading something interesting or engaging in a mental activity. On the brighter side, influential people might be willing to invest in something unique and high-quality that you propose. Support from relatives will help ease your mental burden. However, a sudden shift in your romantic partner’s mood could leave you feeling upset. Work-wise, the day looks promising, and everything seems to be going your way. You’ll also get a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your true feelings. But be cautious—your married life might feel a bit chaotic today. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.