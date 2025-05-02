Taurus: Your health will be good today. A sudden flow of money will help you manage your bills and urgent expenses. However, someone close to you may overreact to financial matters, causing some tension at home. For your partner, your presence adds real meaning to life. If you're travelling, don't forget to carry all important documents. You are likely to receive extra care and attention from your spouse. Though you may have free time today, use it wisely—finish pending work now so you can rest tomorrow. Remedy: Listen to your father’s advice to maintain harmony and positivity in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.