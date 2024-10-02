Taurus: Today, you’ll face some important decisions that may leave you feeling tense and nervous. Be sure to thoroughly evaluate any investment opportunities presented to you. Your knowledge and sense of humor will shine, impressing those around you. However, your partner may be a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. You might receive praise from your boss for your efforts. While travel could prove beneficial, it may also come with a higher cost. Your plans for the day might be interrupted by your spouse's urgent matters, but in the end, you’ll realize it was for the best. To maintain your health, consider tying black and white threads around your toes.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.