Taurus: Your pleasant and charming nature will draw attention today. Past efforts are set to pay off as blessings and good fortune come your way. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, and there’s even a chance of meeting someone interesting. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. To make the best use of your free time, spend it doing what you truly enjoy—this could also bring positive changes in your life. On the personal front, your spouse will shower you with appreciation and affection, rekindling warmth in your relationship. Remedy: Feed crows with rotis or wheat bread to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.