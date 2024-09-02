Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may receive some benefits or support from your brother or sister. Social events will provide a great chance to strengthen your connections with influential people. The joy of love is immense, and you are fortunate to experience it. If you focus on your work, you can achieve even more than usual. Communication will be one of your strengths today. While you may face a series of arguments that make you want to give up on your relationship, don't give in so easily. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows will greatly enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm