Taurus: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope. A sudden influx of money will help you cover your bills and immediate expenses. It's best to steer clear of any controversial topics that might lead to arguments with your loved ones. There's a possibility that someone may express their romantic feelings to you today. You'll receive great support from your colleagues, and new partnerships at work are likely. Although the Moon suggests you'll have plenty of free time today, you may struggle to use it as you'd like. Your spouse will make you feel like you're experiencing a slice of heaven on earth. Tip: For happy family moments, consider making donations in iron vessels to those in need.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM