Taurus: Today, you will be full of energy and enthusiasm, eager to grab every opportunity that comes your way. You may feel like travelling or spending money, but doing so could leave you with regrets later. An extravagant lifestyle and late nights might also create tensions at home, so it’s best to avoid overindulgence. Your partner’s harsh words could upset your mood, but you can distract yourself by watching a web series on your mobile in your free time. In married life, you may feel the need for some personal space today. At the same time, your ability to respect people in public will help you maintain and build a positive image. Remedy: Wear perfumes or scented accessories when meeting your partner. Since Venus is associated with fragrance, this will help strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.