Taurus: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will help you succeed in your tasks. However, avoid anything that might harm your energy or well-being. Be careful with your finances—those involved in tax evasion could face serious trouble. So, steer clear of any such activities. You’ll enjoy cheerful moments with family and friends, and someone might give you a nice compliment. It’s a good day for work, so make the most of it. Later in the day, you may want to spend quality time with your family, but a disagreement with someone close might upset your mood. Also, your spouse’s health may worry you. Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly for steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.