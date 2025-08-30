Taurus: Overcome feelings of isolation by spending quality time with your family. A sibling may seek financial help from you today—while you might support them, it could put some strain on your own finances. Focus on projects that bring prosperity and benefit the entire family. Your love life shows promise, with the possibility of a marriage proposal turning into a lifelong bond. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. On the brighter side, you’ll realize the depth of your marriage vows and cherish the fact that your spouse is truly your soulmate. Even in solitude, you’ll find moments of joy and contentment today. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positivity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.20 pm to 4 pm.