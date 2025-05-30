Taurus: Take some time to relax this evening. Your smart saving habits will prove useful in the future and help you handle any tough situations. Resolving differences with family members will make it easier for you to reach your goals. Some of you might enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. In your free time, you may try reading a book, though family members might cause some interruptions. On the brighter side, your married life will feel joyful and full of happiness today. You might go on an outing with your family. Even if you feel a little unwilling at first, chances are you’ll enjoy it later. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is known to improve your mood and support mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am.