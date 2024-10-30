Taurus: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. Some people of this sign may gain financially through their children, bringing a sense of pride. Friends will help you make valuable connections. Love will feel like spring, filled with warmth, beauty, and excitement, as you experience a romantic spark. You'll be in the spotlight today, with success close at hand. A pleasure trip will bring great satisfaction, and you'll feel like royalty, enjoying the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. Remedy: To encourage positive family experiences, consider hanging blue curtains in your home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.