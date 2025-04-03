Taurus: Take special care while consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don't let unnecessary stress affect your mental well-being. Avoid excessive spending just to impress others. Instead, consider going out with friends in the evening—it will be refreshing and uplifting. Your love life is set to flourish beautifully today. Businesspeople can expect a favorable day, and any sudden business trip may bring positive outcomes. Make sure to utilize your time wisely, as once it's gone, it can't be recovered. You and your spouse may experience deep physical intimacy today, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For better health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.