Taurus: You may feel mentally uneasy today, but a close friend could offer the support you need to sort things out. Listening to calming music may also help ease your stress. When it comes to investments, think long-term rather than looking for quick gains. Spend quality time with your children—it’s one of the most fulfilling ways to heal emotionally. Their presence will bring you boundless joy. Today, love may come your way unexpectedly, and you might find yourself swept up in romance. At work, things are likely to go in your favour. People born under your sign have an interesting personality—they enjoy socialising with friends but also cherish time alone. Fortunately, you may find some peaceful 'me time' in your busy schedule today. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today could bring the emotional connection you’ve been waiting for. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.