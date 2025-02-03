Taurus: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind acts as the gateway to life, influencing both good and bad experiences. A clear and focused mind helps in solving problems and provides necessary guidance. If you make smart decisions today, you could earn some extra money. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s house is likely. Love life will bring positive energy. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills with the latest technologies. You may feel disappointed about not having enough time for family and friends, and today might be no different. However, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, adding joy to your married life. Remedy: Donate white-coloured clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.